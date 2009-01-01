Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blaster 2 rebuilt carbs aren't running much better. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location St. Petersburg, FL Posts 1 Blaster 2 rebuilt carbs aren't running much better. The ski is stock minus a primer kit. It sat for a long time and went from running perfectly to barely running at all. The obvious solution was a carb rebuild which I did. I set the high and low speed adjustment screws per spec. I got it back on the water with some fresh fuel and while it worked "better" it's definitely not where it should be. There's hesitation when I open the throttle all the way. And when I run it wide open it seems to want to bog before the RPMs build and then it falls flat on it's face and almost dies but will continue to idle. Out of the water the idle is too fast and wanders around. I did reuse the intake gasket (carb to engine) but I put a sealant on it so it's highly unlikely it's leaking. I also used a vacuum to suck out some debris that fell in the carbs and in hindsight I hope I didn't damage the reed valves but it's my understanding that if the reed valves were damaged the effected cylinder wouldn't even run. The plugs definitely don't look lean after flushing the engine. They are wet and brownish/black, maybe indicating a little rich. Where should I start? I'm handy so I hate to turn it over to a shop, especially since most don't wanna work on 2-strokes, but at the same time I don't have the will to learn how to fine tune a carb. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

