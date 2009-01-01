 Thoughts on 2007 Yamaha gp1300r
    Thoughts on 2007 Yamaha gp1300r

    What do you guys think about the
    Yamaha gp1300r (2007)? Are they reliable? How much would you say one is worth that has only 40 hours on it? I do know this would be the fastest ski I've ever been on by far.

    Re: Thoughts on 2007 Yamaha gp1300r

    Probably worth around $3500-4k. BUT....you need to give less because it probably needs several items attended to right now. It will need cat delete with D-plate and chip, all oil injection lines replaced, fuel filter in tank replaced, pump seal kit, maybe other things. The 07 does NOT have power valves so no need to worry about keepers or clips. Also they don't have great holeshot until you install a jetworks valve on the pipe injection water and mill the head a bit.
