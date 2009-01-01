Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Thoughts on 2007 Yamaha gp1300r #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Colorado Age 33 Posts 13 Thoughts on 2007 Yamaha gp1300r What do you guys think about the



Yamaha gp1300r (2007)? Are they reliable? How much would you say one is worth that has only 40 hours on it? I do know this would be the fastest ski I've ever been on by far. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,848 Re: Thoughts on 2007 Yamaha gp1300r Probably worth around $3500-4k. BUT....you need to give less because it probably needs several items attended to right now. It will need cat delete with D-plate and chip, all oil injection lines replaced, fuel filter in tank replaced, pump seal kit, maybe other things. The 07 does NOT have power valves so no need to worry about keepers or clips. Also they don't have great holeshot until you install a jetworks valve on the pipe injection water and mill the head a bit. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

