 Quality carbon fiber fabric online supplier/retailer???
  Today, 11:50 AM #1
    JS85
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    California
    Posts
    10

    Quality carbon fiber fabric online supplier/retailer???

    Since there are so many online companies, who do you guys use/prefer for buying quality carbon fiber fabric from?

    I have a few friends that work or have worked in the carbon industry and Ive always gotten remnants/scrap pieces from them for my small parts. But I actually need to buy some fabric this time. Since my friends get it from their work they didnt have any suggestions on where to buy from online.

    I have a whole sale account through West Marine but they only offer fiberglass fabric.

    Im not looking decorative or design fabric weaves. Standard weave will work for me since its just for parts I want to make that will be mounted inside the hull on my sxr800.
  Today, 11:58 AM #2
    cleetus
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    Halifax
    Posts
    1,176

    Re: Quality carbon fiber fabric online supplier/retailer???

    I think us composites is where everyone gets it
  Today, 12:08 PM #3
    JS85
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    California
    Posts
    10

    Re: Quality carbon fiber fabric online supplier/retailer???

    Quote Originally Posted by cleetus View Post
    I think us composites is where everyone gets it
    Thank you, You are probably right. We will see if we get anyone else to chime in with other suppliers. I use us composites for my 2 part foam purchases but that’s all I ever bought from them and completely spaced it to see if they sold carbon sheets. Haha.
