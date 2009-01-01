Since there are so many online companies, who do you guys use/prefer for buying quality carbon fiber fabric from?
I have a few friends that work or have worked in the carbon industry and Ive always gotten remnants/scrap pieces from them for my small parts. But I actually need to buy some fabric this time. Since my friends get it from their work they didnt have any suggestions on where to buy from online.
I have a whole sale account through West Marine but they only offer fiberglass fabric.
Im not looking decorative or design fabric weaves. Standard weave will work for me since its just for parts I want to make that will be mounted inside the hull on my sxr800.