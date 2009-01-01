Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Quality carbon fiber fabric online supplier/retailer??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location California Posts 10 Quality carbon fiber fabric online supplier/retailer??? Since there are so many online companies, who do you guys use/prefer for buying quality carbon fiber fabric from?



I have a few friends that work or have worked in the carbon industry and Ive always gotten remnants/scrap pieces from them for my small parts. But I actually need to buy some fabric this time. Since my friends get it from their work they didnt have any suggestions on where to buy from online.



I have a whole sale account through West Marine but they only offer fiberglass fabric.



Im not looking decorative or design fabric weaves. Standard weave will work for me since its just for parts I want to make that will be mounted inside the hull on my sxr800. 06 SXR800

88 650SX #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2005 Location Halifax Posts 1,176 Re: Quality carbon fiber fabric online supplier/retailer??? I think us composites is where everyone gets it #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location California Posts 10 Re: Quality carbon fiber fabric online supplier/retailer??? Originally Posted by cleetus Originally Posted by I think us composites is where everyone gets it 06 SXR800

