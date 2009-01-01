|
Kawasaki 550sx trouble starting in water
Hello, I'm new to this forum. Honestly I'm new to PWC world as well. Currently have two Kawasaki 550 builds myself and a buddy are working on.
PROBLEM:
This thread is regarding my 90' 550sx. When the ski is out of the water, the engine starts and stops fine. When I take the ski on the water, it cruises around fine. "My definition of fine....the engine seems to run without issue". However when I kill the engine while on the water, the ski will not fire back up.
BACKGROUND:
I've recently rebuilt this ski after buying it from a local. Ski is basically a stock 90' 550sx engine with a brand new snb44 carb. After buying the ski (3 months ago). I replaced the crankcase seals, new battery and installed a new carb. I will have to provide the jetting later. Compression is about 123 in both cylinders. I've preformed a leak down test and it passed, holding 8psi for over an hour. I also resealed the waterbox with 5200. It was leaking into the engine compartment on my first several outings. I will also note that I live in Maryland and it's currently winter with an average water temp of about 40 degrees.
I would appreciate some guidance, tips or advice in helping to resolve this issue. Thanks in advance
