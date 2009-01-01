|
Quarantine has me rebuilding my first yamaha 760- any videos? my first rebuild
Hello. I have rebuilt carbs and top ends, but this is my first time rebuilding any 2 stroke bottom end. I see plenty of videos on youtube, but they don't have much detail, and i'm still a little nervous to mess it up.. I need to make a pressure test kit, and cant seem to find a thread that shows exactly how to seal the cases.. anyone have a link to a great video?
