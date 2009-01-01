|
BN44 Throttle Shaft/Blade Screws
Sitting at home rebuilding my carb for spring and ran into an issue. Does anyone happen to know the Mikuni part number for the OEM screws that hold the throttle blade to the shaft? Did they use the same shaft/blade in the SBN's? And for those who have ever replaced them, since they were peened in there, how do you keep the new ones in? Threadlock? Peening?
