Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: XL 800 Top end #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Houston Age 45 Posts 1 XL 800 Top end Howdy all, new to the forum. Im working on a top end rebuild on this xl800, had a power valve screw back out (wave eaters on order) and the power valve just barely made contact with the rear cylinder (the clean one) that cylinder seems to have fared better the the front cylinder, which has a badly pitted and melted piston, but the head looks good for that cylinder. Assuming a lean condition caused the damage to the front cylinder, and precious damage trashed the head for the rear cylinder. I have a clean used head on the way to replace it. Here are my questions:

1. Pistons show .25 front and .75 rear. Is this difference a problem? Plan to order 2 new aftermarket piston sets, are they all about the same or do you have a brand recommendation?

2. is the Powervalve shown suitable for use with the minor piston contact wear?

3. Can I simply hone the cylinders lightly and stuff in the replacement pistons?

4. How do I check the bottom end and bearings?



Thanks!



IMG_3504.jpg

IMG_3502.jpg

IMG_3501.jpg

IMG_3500.jpg

IMG_3499.jpg

IMG_3503.jpg





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules