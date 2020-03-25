Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 01 Yamaha 1200 carb issues. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2013 Location Sacramento, CA Age 31 Posts 22 01 Yamaha 1200 carb issues. Hi guys have not had a PWC in years but just picked up a couple. Working on my 01 Yamaha XA1200A-Z, it does have a GL logo on the back of it which is weird because I cannot find anything about GL out there but the model number is from the inside of the hull. I'm guessing it's just an XL 1200?

Doing a carb refresh, d plate install, oil pump delete and will probably Do the wave eater clips.

The ski only has 86 hours on it and I got super lucky because the oiler line came off one of the cylinders but the motor didn't blow because it was still getting enough oil with the line butted up against the nipple.

Before I took it apart it had a bit of a gas smell in the hull after running it, rebuilt the carbs and now it leaks gas super bad out of the fuel pump side at the base where everything meets the carb.

I did not use an original mikuni rebuild kit so I'm thinking that might be part of the problem or possibly something else. Trying to avoid dumping another $150 into it right now. Tried to do a pop-off test but obviously with the leakage I could not get it up to any pressure.

On many videos that I've watched I do not see people using part number 16 on the parts diagram (clear plastic piece same shape as gasket that goes around the fuel filter). But others do and mine seemed to have it when I took the old ones apart so i did install the new one. From what I can tell this may be a difference between a power valve model and non-power valve model motor?



Thanks in advance for any suggestions.



