 New to Superjet Ownership
pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:26 PM #1
    ChrisSJ
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2020
    Location
    MI
    Age
    18
    Posts
    1

    New to Superjet Ownership

    Hello all,
    I have recently picked up a 2013 Yamaha Superjet. I have known the ski since it was brand new as it was one of my good friends, it has been hardly ridden. It was stored on a shore station for part of a summer, and we got a storm that blew it off and brushed it against a metal seawall. It was gelcoated over, as it only went to the glass, and did not go into the glass, however the repair is not great and I am planning on sanding it down and making it look like new again. I have been looking online trying to figure out if I should paint it (with a gun) or if I should just get gelcoat that matches the black better, and would appreciate some help in regards to that. In addition to this I am trying figure out what I should look for in terms of maintenance, and how I should prep my ski each time I take it out. I am led to believe that Superjets are pretty reliable, however I am planning on going out in the next couple of days, and do not want to get stranded on the water in a Michigan spring. Any guidance would be appreciated, thanks in advance!
  2. Today, 02:20 PM #2
    SxiPro
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    Right here
    Posts
    12,606

    Re: New to Superjet Ownership

    Please don't ride alone when the water is still this cold.
    Changes aren't permanent, but change is.
