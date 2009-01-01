Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New to Superjet Ownership #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location MI Age 18 Posts 1 New to Superjet Ownership Hello all,

I have recently picked up a 2013 Yamaha Superjet. I have known the ski since it was brand new as it was one of my good friends, it has been hardly ridden. It was stored on a shore station for part of a summer, and we got a storm that blew it off and brushed it against a metal seawall. It was gelcoated over, as it only went to the glass, and did not go into the glass, however the repair is not great and I am planning on sanding it down and making it look like new again. I have been looking online trying to figure out if I should paint it (with a gun) or if I should just get gelcoat that matches the black better, and would appreciate some help in regards to that. In addition to this I am trying figure out what I should look for in terms of maintenance, and how I should prep my ski each time I take it out. I am led to believe that Superjets are pretty reliable, however I am planning on going out in the next couple of days, and do not want to get stranded on the water in a Michigan spring. Any guidance would be appreciated, thanks in advance! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 12,606 Re: New to Superjet Ownership Please don't ride alone when the water is still this cold.

