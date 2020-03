Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 STX12F and 2009 STX15F Throttle body interchangable? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location IL Age 38 Posts 866 2004 STX12F and 2009 STX15F Throttle body interchangable? Was wondering if it was possible to put a 2009 STX15F throttle Body onto a 2004 STX12F?



They look a little different but seem to use the same housing for mounting.



Having Idle issues with my 04 STX12F and there is a guy parting out a low hour 2009 STX15F near me. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules