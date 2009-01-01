 Sxi pro hull repair
    Spackermen
    Sxi pro hull repair

    I bought a 750 as a project and it is turning into a bigger project than I thought. The tray or broken up kinda bad. I was looking at this and its some sort of fiberglass instead of SMC. What are the options to fix this damage?

    Is this shot into a mould with a chopper gun? It looks like loose fiberglass and pretty dry where it is broken. Is that indicative of rotting or a bigger problem?

    Can I use polyester resin with this? Stick to epoxy?

    Thanks. Im in way over my head.
    80D9F277-F9A6-40BA-B9B1-9F43DFE804E2.jpeg2D6ADFBA-4496-4642-A3FD-29848C7ECD92.jpegA35832CA-32F6-4F94-A0CD-791D2766E379.jpegDA389B2E-094C-464D-B7D6-1F2339986163.jpeg
    noahonrocks
    Re: Sxi pro hull repair

    I always use epoxy. Most people seen to do the same.

    As for the ski, I think it is SMC, not fiber glass at all. It should be repaired with fiberglass. You need to grind out all the rotten stuff and patch it in. It's not a huge deal, its repairable. Remember that some people cut the gunwales off completely and flat deck it, so that is minor in the scheme of things.

    Sent from my SM-N970U using Tapatalk
