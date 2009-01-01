Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sxi pro hull repair #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Utah Posts 11 Sxi pro hull repair I bought a 750 as a project and it is turning into a bigger project than I thought. The tray or broken up kinda bad. I was looking at this and its some sort of fiberglass instead of SMC. What are the options to fix this damage?



Is this shot into a mould with a chopper gun? It looks like loose fiberglass and pretty dry where it is broken. Is that indicative of rotting or a bigger problem?



Can I use polyester resin with this? Stick to epoxy?



Thanks. Im in way over my head.

80D9F277-F9A6-40BA-B9B1-9F43DFE804E2.jpeg2D6ADFBA-4496-4642-A3FD-29848C7ECD92.jpegA35832CA-32F6-4F94-A0CD-791D2766E379.jpegDA389B2E-094C-464D-B7D6-1F2339986163.jpeg Last edited by Spackermen; Today at 08:12 PM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Wisconsin Age 22 Posts 97 Re: Sxi pro hull repair I always use epoxy. Most people seen to do the same.



As for the ski, I think it is SMC, not fiber glass at all. It should be repaired with fiberglass. You need to grind out all the rotten stuff and patch it in. It's not a huge deal, its repairable. Remember that some people cut the gunwales off completely and flat deck it, so that is minor in the scheme of things.



Sent from my SM-N970U using Tapatalk Last edited by noahonrocks; Today at 08:21 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules