|
|
-
Sxi pro hull repair
I bought a 750 as a project and it is turning into a bigger project than I thought. The tray or broken up kinda bad. I was looking at this and its some sort of fiberglass instead of SMC. What are the options to fix this damage?
Is this shot into a mould with a chopper gun? It looks like loose fiberglass and pretty dry where it is broken. Is that indicative of rotting or a bigger problem?
Can I use polyester resin with this? Stick to epoxy?
Thanks. Im in way over my head.
80D9F277-F9A6-40BA-B9B1-9F43DFE804E2.jpeg2D6ADFBA-4496-4642-A3FD-29848C7ECD92.jpegA35832CA-32F6-4F94-A0CD-791D2766E379.jpegDA389B2E-094C-464D-B7D6-1F2339986163.jpeg
Last edited by Spackermen; Today at 08:12 PM.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Sxi pro hull repair
I always use epoxy. Most people seen to do the same.
As for the ski, I think it is SMC, not fiber glass at all. It should be repaired with fiberglass. You need to grind out all the rotten stuff and patch it in. It's not a huge deal, its repairable. Remember that some people cut the gunwales off completely and flat deck it, so that is minor in the scheme of things.
Sent from my SM-N970U using Tapatalk
Last edited by noahonrocks; Today at 08:21 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules