 Powder coating jet pump parts
  Today, 03:06 PM
    Mokarran
    Powder coating jet pump parts

    Need some opinions before I go back to this shop and raise hell. I paid $180 to have my local company powder coat my parts and they came back looking like this, saying that they could not get the coating on some of the parts. I can see through it in some places. Has anybody else had their parts successfully coated, specifically the stator? Got any pictures? To top it all off they convinced me to leave The Pump shoe with them because they could get a broken grate bolt out without any problems. What they ended up doing was breaking off an easy out and powder coating the entire part anyway , with the broken bolt and easy out still in the hole!
  Today, 03:09 PM
    josh977
    Re: Powder coating jet pump parts

    If a shop does it right they can add a powder coat primer as well. That's a ton of $ for a **** show quality of work.

  Today, 03:17 PM
    critracer
    Re: Powder coating jet pump parts

    I agree that is unsatisfactory work. I just started doing my own hobby powder coating and my stuff looks way better than theirs.
  Today, 03:18 PM
    josh977
    Re: Powder coating jet pump parts

    I've had plenty of parts coated in the past. None looked that pitiful.

  Today, 03:41 PM
    Mokarran
    Re: Powder coating jet pump parts

    So they should be able to get inside of the stator?
  Today, 03:43 PM
    josh977
    Re: Powder coating jet pump parts

    That will prob blow off due to the water pressure and debris going though. Get a refund and paint the parts with epoxy paint.

  Today, 03:55 PM
    scottw090
    Re: Powder coating jet pump parts

    maybe the guy figured it would wash off on the stator veins and didnt even try... the other parts look okay?
