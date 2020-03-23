Need some opinions before I go back to this shop and raise hell. I paid $180 to have my local company powder coat my parts and they came back looking like this, saying that they could not get the coating on some of the parts. I can see through it in some places. Has anybody else had their parts successfully coated, specifically the stator? Got any pictures? To top it all off they convinced me to leave The Pump shoe with them because they could get a broken grate bolt out without any problems. What they ended up doing was breaking off an easy out and powder coating the entire part anyway , with the broken bolt and easy out still in the hole!