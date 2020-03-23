Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Powder coating jet pump parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2019 Location Florida Posts 51 Blog Entries 1 Powder coating jet pump parts Need some opinions before I go back to this shop and raise hell. I paid $180 to have my local company powder coat my parts and they came back looking like this, saying that they could not get the coating on some of the parts. I can see through it in some places. Has anybody else had their parts successfully coated, specifically the stator? Got any pictures? To top it all off they convinced me to leave The Pump shoe with them because they could get a broken grate bolt out without any problems. What they ended up doing was breaking off an easy out and powder coating the entire part anyway , with the broken bolt and easy out still in the hole! Attached Images 20200324_104636.jpg (4.67 MB, 8 views)

If a shop does it right they can add a powder coat primer as well. That's a ton of $ for a **** show quality of work.



I agree that is unsatisfactory work. I just started doing my own hobby powder coating and my stuff looks way better than theirs.

#4

I dream skis

Join Date
Feb 2008
Location
Cincy, OH
Age
41
Posts
595
Re: Powder coating jet pump parts

I've had plenty of parts coated in the past. None looked that pitiful.



So they should be able to get inside of the stator?

#6

I dream skis

Join Date
Feb 2008
Location
Cincy, OH
Age
41
Posts
595
Re: Powder coating jet pump parts

That will prob blow off due to the water pressure and debris going though. Get a refund and paint the parts with epoxy paint.



maybe the guy figured it would wash off on the stator veins and didnt even try... the other parts look okay?



