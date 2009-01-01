Hey all Im 21 years old and familiar with four stroke motorcycle engines and Chevy small blocks but have never owned a two stroke before. Just got this project js300 and have never owned a boat or pwc before myself (dad has own many inboard boats). Anyways the guy I got it from says it just needs a battery and a carb clean and from my experience its usually that and then some more. What should I look at before trying to test it out? Also Im a beginner with two stokes so any help on those would be appreciated like oil gas type? Any help would be appreciated thank you.