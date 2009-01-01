Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1986 Kawi js300 help newbie #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Salt Lake City and Green Bay Age 21 Posts 1 1986 Kawi js300 help newbie Hey all Im 21 years old and familiar with four stroke motorcycle engines and Chevy small blocks but have never owned a two stroke before. Just got this project js300 and have never owned a boat or pwc before myself (dad has own many inboard boats). Anyways the guy I got it from says it just needs a battery and a carb clean and from my experience its usually that and then some more. What should I look at before trying to test it out? Also Im a beginner with two stokes so any help on those would be appreciated like oil gas type? Any help would be appreciated thank you. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules