 WTB Mikuni SBN 46 carb.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 09:11 AM #1
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is online now
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    40
    Posts
    716

    WTB Mikuni SBN 46 carb.

    Looking for a Mikuni SBN 46mm carb. Whats out there?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:52 AM #2
    bryanmilio
    bryanmilio is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    connecticut
    Age
    36
    Posts
    719

    Re: WTB Mikuni SBN 46 carb.

    I have a new 46 buckshot for 275

    Sent from my SM-G975U using Tapatalk
    96 sxi
    88 650 sx
    87 x2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:53 AM #3
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is online now
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    40
    Posts
    716

    Re: WTB Mikuni SBN 46 carb.

    Dang it. Im looking for just a plain jane sbn. Thanks though


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 