Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi 750ss Bad reed valve? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2013 Location missouri Age 49 Posts 162 Kawi 750ss Bad reed valve? Bought a 92 750ss for a song recently. Super clean, starts and runs but floods front cylinder after a running a few seconds(out of the water). If I pull the spark plugs, and air out the cylinder, it will run for a few seconds more and lose fire. Spark plug is soaking wet. Engine did runaway on me a couple of times, but was able to kill it immediately. Figured bad crank seals, which a leak down test confirmed. Rear cylinder is fine. Here is what Ive done so far.



1-new crankshaft end seals, sealed crankcase with threebond 1211

2-crankcase drain block off

3-premix gas/oil removed oil pump (40:1)

4-inspect carburetor(like new)

5-clip 1/4" from plug wires



Still has the same problem, only now the engine will not "run away". Could a bad reed valve cause it to flood with fuel? It will run on that cylinder if I hold the throttle wide open and clear out the excess fuel, but only for a few seconds again. Can bad reeds make an engine run rich enough to flood it out? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules