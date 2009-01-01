|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Kawi 750ss Bad reed valve?
Bought a 92 750ss for a song recently. Super clean, starts and runs but floods front cylinder after a running a few seconds(out of the water). If I pull the spark plugs, and air out the cylinder, it will run for a few seconds more and lose fire. Spark plug is soaking wet. Engine did runaway on me a couple of times, but was able to kill it immediately. Figured bad crank seals, which a leak down test confirmed. Rear cylinder is fine. Here is what Ive done so far.
1-new crankshaft end seals, sealed crankcase with threebond 1211
2-crankcase drain block off
3-premix gas/oil removed oil pump (40:1)
4-inspect carburetor(like new)
5-clip 1/4" from plug wires
Still has the same problem, only now the engine will not "run away". Could a bad reed valve cause it to flood with fuel? It will run on that cylinder if I hold the throttle wide open and clear out the excess fuel, but only for a few seconds again. Can bad reeds make an engine run rich enough to flood it out?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules