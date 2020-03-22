|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
650 x2 stuff - wiseco - mikuni - stator
wiseco pro-lites (NOS?) -150
mikuni 44 with intake and FA adapter -250
650 to mikuni intake 44 -100
650 stator sold to me as working, have not ohmed -75
650 electronics sold to me as working, have not ohmed -75
rideplate with traction cut -75
x2 fuel tank, good condition no cracks fuel pickup included but mangled -offer
x2 rubber trim pieces -100
IMG_20200322_140030.jpg
IMG_20200322_140005.jpg
IMG_20200322_155305.jpg
IMG_20200322_155932.jpg
IMG_20200322_135757.jpg
IMG_20200322_135638.jpg
IMG_20200322_135652.jpg
IMG_20200322_135711 (1).jpg
IMG_20200322_155825 (3).jpg
Will cut you a deal if you take the lot!
will trade for:
650 impellers looking for skat 9/17 or sxr cut to fit
super chicken parts: handles, steering wheel, front hatch bin, trim, bezels
cheers
sw
