Building a motor for an X2, will be more mid/top oriented not the "freestyle low end" that everybody seems to want.



#29 cylinder at 780cc's



I have an old b pipe header that is the old 44mm bore where it connects to the exhaust manifold, so I'm planning to bore it to at least the 48mm that new B pipes come, but wondering if a guy should go more yet.



Off the shelf new 48mm B pipes are intended for low-ish rpm 701cc Yamaha motors, so it kind of makes sense a 780 could use more, but I dunno.



If it matters the rest of the setup is going to be blaster limited chamber, most likely dual sbn44's, pump gas compression, zeeltronic.



Anybody have an opinion or expirience on the matter?



Later model Kawi couch motors used similiar manifolds with ~53mm bore or a bigger oval bore, but that whole exhaust system is different so who knows.

Anybody know what size factory pipe uses for the SXR wet pipe? Seems like that would be a pretty good indication of what they think.

boring the opening on the exhaust manifold will net little to any increase in power especially if youre running stock porting. 46-48mm is about as large as you can go with a factory pipe on a kawi. the rpms you will be in will be determined in part by what chamber you run. a 650 chamber would be a good "top end" pipe if thats what youre after.

Anybody know what size the SXR wet pipe comes out of the box?



