Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bought a double with a bonus XIR #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Sharpsburg, GA Age 43 Posts 2 Bought a double with a bonus XIR I've been out of the Jet Ski world for a long time, sold my last ski in 2002. I've since bought a boat but it became too much of a hassle to store, so I sold it last year. I have wanting to get another Jet Ski for a some time and want to get a pair so I started looking at used jet skis a few weeks ago. I found a couple that I wanted but only came with a single trailer and they didn't have a trailer. So I started looking for a used double trailer and found one that came with a 1994 Kawi XIR Jet Ski. The owner didn't know much about it other then it ran and he used all last season. I never heard of a XIR either but did some research and found out how special they are. It looked ok in the pictures and at the price I knew I could either sell it as it or part it out if turned out be a mess.



I went and looked at the trailer and XIR a couple weeks ago, the owner kept it in a storage unit and didn't have a way to put a water hose on it and he was unwilling to take it to the lake. I figured that I was really only buying the trailer and the XIR was just a bonus. The looked in good/fair condition for the age, needs some TLC but was solid. The XIR had a 2019 battery but it was dead, we jumped it with his car just to see if it would crank over and it fired up with a few pulls on the primer. We let it idle for a few seconds and I did a couple of short revs, overall it sounded good. The engine looked to be new for a 1994 ski but there some oil residue in the bottom of the hull, not puddled but it was messy in there. The impeller has some small nicks/chips but nothing major, the nozzle/steering is good, and pump bearing felt tight. Cosmetically it needs some TLC, the hull/keel doesn't have any major scratches/cracks, traction mats are rough/gone, the front hood has a small crack/chip but still functions, and the seat needs to be recovered. Overall for a 26 year old Jet Ski it was in good shape.



I got everything for $950, got home and hooked it up to the water hose and jumped it off with my Jeep and it fired right up without using the primer. It ran really good, just need to get in the water and tested under load. I don't have a compression tester, so haven't checked compression yet. I did clean up the inside of the hull, I think a bottle of premix oil had spilled because I found two uncapped/empty bottles in the front by the gas tank. The electrical looks to be in good condition too. Over I'm happy with the purchase and feel I got a great deal.







I installed Blacktip traction mats and thought I got a good deal on a used seat with newer cover. The seat didnt fit, it was for a SS/SSXi and the guy I bought it from says that the hulls are the same as the XIR and the seat should fit. The seat I bought won't slide far enough forward for it to latch down. So I am trying to return it and will get a blacktip seat cover.



IMG_2826.jpgIMG_2827.jpgIMG_2828.jpgIMG_2829.jpgIMG_2835.jpgIMG_2864.jpgIMG_2865.jpgIMG_2866.jpgIMG_2869.jpgIMG_2870.jpg Took it to the lake on Sat. Everything worked and it ran perfect. I dont have much jet ski experience to base the handling on but feels really nimble. Which I figured it would be a great handling ski. In 1998-02 I had a GP1200 and from memory it felt different and was definitely quicker/faster. I also have a 03 GP1300R which I plan on riding and wasn going to let my daughter or wife ride the XIR. I just think may be too much to handle for them but I will wait till the weather warms up more so they can decide for themselves. I enjoyed the ride today and feel like I got a heck of a deal on it.

