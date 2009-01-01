 Yamaha FX140. Startup.
pxctoday

    Yamaha FX140. Startup.

    Hi.. Need some help.
    So i stared the engine up after rebuilt. (FX140 MR1)
    Problemet is i have no idea how this engines sounds so just wanted to see if all sounds good.
    Its abit "grumpy" or what to call it, and also i light ticking noise that got my attention. Really afraid of ticking noises.
    My experience about engines is to limited to say anything
    about this. (Got help with the rebuilt)

    Video right here:


    Have a nice day
    Last edited by NiklasES; Today at 01:12 AM.
