So, who wants my project skis? I need money to buy something else. ASAP!

99 TS1100r in overall good shape with motor issues.
99 TS1100li that had Ficht injection issues.
96 Monte Carlo 900 complete, unknown condition
a double trailer

There are enough good parts between both 1100 engines to put the TS1100r back together.
The MC900 is going to donate it's drivetrain to the 1100Li to make a matching '99 His & Hers pair.

You'll have the rarest Skis on the lake....guaranteed!

$2000 cash firm. The 1100 crankshaft and 2 jet pumps are worth that! This is the TSR, it's been covered up since this pic was taken.