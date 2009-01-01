Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Two '99s on a double trailer Ts1100r & Ts1100li #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,842 Two '99s on a double trailer Ts1100r & Ts1100li So, who wants my project skis? I need money to buy something else. ASAP!



99 TS1100r in overall good shape with motor issues.

99 TS1100li that had Ficht injection issues.

96 Monte Carlo 900 complete, unknown condition

a double trailer



There are enough good parts between both 1100 engines to put the TS1100r back together.

The MC900 is going to donate it's drivetrain to the 1100Li to make a matching '99 His & Hers pair.



You'll have the rarest Skis on the lake....guaranteed!



$2000 cash firm. The 1100 crankshaft and 2 jet pumps are worth that! This is the TSR, it's been covered up since this pic was taken.



http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

