sbn44 js550 manifold help
Hello all, I am a jetski noob my dad used to have some 30 years ago now I just got 2 js550s everything seems good on the skis but the cant keep it running. They have the bn 38mm and I have been reading they are crap and to get a sbn 44mm. The question is do i just need the spacer i see on ebay and will this go directly onto my stock 38mm manifold or do I need a 44mm manifold and spacer? The only manifold I see aftermarket are sidedraft $100 and up. I just need something reliable and easy to tune thanks..
Re: sbn44 js550 manifold help
You need the spacer and you'll need a 44mm manifold.
