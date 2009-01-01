 sbn44 js550 manifold help
  Today, 08:15 PM #1
    Elchinonica85@gmail.com
    Elchinonica85@gmail.com is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2020
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1

    sbn44 js550 manifold help

    Hello all, I am a jetski noob my dad used to have some 30 years ago now I just got 2 js550s everything seems good on the skis but the cant keep it running. They have the bn 38mm and I have been reading they are crap and to get a sbn 44mm. The question is do i just need the spacer i see on ebay and will this go directly onto my stock 38mm manifold or do I need a 44mm manifold and spacer? The only manifold I see aftermarket are sidedraft $100 and up. I just need something reliable and easy to tune thanks..
  Today, 09:56 PM #2
    Mr.Smirky
    Mr.Smirky is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Indiana
    Age
    55
    Posts
    56

    Re: sbn44 js550 manifold help

    You need the spacer and you'll need a 44mm manifold.
