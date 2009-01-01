Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 waveraider 760 quit firing need your opinion to troubleshoot #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2006 Location Smith Lake (Alabama) Age 68 Posts 54 1996 waveraider 760 quit firing need your opinion to troubleshoot This waveraider had been sitting up several years. I did a thorough cleaning of the fuel system, new primer, rebuilt carbs, completely cleaned tank, new fuel filter, new lines after filter. Relatively easy to get it started and it ran fine out of water. Someone had disconnected the kill switch wires. I couldn't shut it off so I turned off the fuel. Immediately after that I noticed that I had failed to connect the pulse line on the rear carburetor. As I reached to connect it the engine suddenly stopped running as if the kill switch was depressed. Several times I tried to start it. I removed the spark plugs connected the spark plug wires and grounded them to the engine. When I did this with my hand I got a bit of a shock. When I used a piece of pvc pipe to hold them tight to the head bolts for a good ground there was no spark at the spark plugs.

Does anyone have a procedure to diagnose if it is a bad igniter (ECU or whatever you want to call it)? Any other suggestions of what could be the problem. Faulty connections? Short or grounding issues? I want to diagnose, not just throw parts at it.

