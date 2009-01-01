|
|
-
Decarbonization
Just has two '07 Yamaha VX110's serviced. I trust the shop, but paid a bit extra in labor for "decarbonization" of the motor.
Anyone ever heard of that? YouTube shows many videos getting the carbon off of the undersides of valves using water or
SeaFoam, but no videos explicitly for watercraft. If any of you gurus do this, could you please advise how it's done? I'd
like to do this myself and save some money. Oil/filter change, grease zirks, no problem...decarbing, I dunno (yet). Thank you.
