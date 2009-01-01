Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 88 JS550 Steering Cable Removal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Ontario Posts 1 88 JS550 Steering Cable Removal Struggling to remove the steering cable from 1988 JS 550. Reviewed forum posts for steering cable installation. Have removed hardware from handlebar end, removed from handle pole and at the last step to remove through bulkhead and out the pump side of the ski. I have wrapped the transition from the cable to the rubber 5" covering with brass fitting with electrical tape and am using cable lube as well. I still am getting stuck on the electrical tape wrap. Any ideas on how to manage this better? Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

