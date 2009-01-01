 $5/part BLOWOUT
Thread: $5/part BLOWOUT

  Today, 02:32 PM #1
    kylechandler1300
    kylechandler1300
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Posts
    69

    $5/part BLOWOUT

    Everything you see is $5/piece, must buy 3 or more parts. Mostly from a GP760, some is from a GP1200r. If you don't see what you need, ask.IMG_9114.JPGIMG_7965.JPGIMG_6466.JPGIMG_3755.JPGIMG_3197.JPGIMG_0238.JPGIMG_0065.JPG
  Today, 02:55 PM #2
    kingal69
    kingal69
    Frequent Poster kingal69's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    50
    Posts
    264

    Re: $5/part BLOWOUT

    is that a 155 stator section for pump and is there any chips? any battery tray with straps pics? need 8 strap hooks that attatch to hull for binding straps
  Today, 05:04 PM #3
    kylechandler1300
    kylechandler1300
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Posts
    69

    Re: $5/part BLOWOUT

    its all 144. But shoot me a text or pm me i might have the strap hooks. 5025507561
