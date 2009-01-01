I have a 2001 Yamaha gp1200r. I am trying to remove the impeller shaft and housing to replace some parts. But I have not been able to remove the impeller, every time I try to pry the shaft out it just pulls the bearing housing with it and the plastic wall that the bearing housing mounts to. I was wondering if there is something I have missed other than the bolts at the back or if the shaft is just seized in place. Any suggestions would be appreciated.