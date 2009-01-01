|
|
-
Stuck impeller shaft
I have a 2001 Yamaha gp1200r. I am trying to remove the impeller shaft and housing to replace some parts. But I have not been able to remove the impeller, every time I try to pry the shaft out it just pulls the bearing housing with it and the plastic wall that the bearing housing mounts to. I was wondering if there is something I have missed other than the bolts at the back or if the shaft is just seized in place. Any suggestions would be appreciated.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules