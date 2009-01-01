Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stuck impeller shaft #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Maryland Posts 1 Stuck impeller shaft I have a 2001 Yamaha gp1200r. I am trying to remove the impeller shaft and housing to replace some parts. But I have not been able to remove the impeller, every time I try to pry the shaft out it just pulls the bearing housing with it and the plastic wall that the bearing housing mounts to. I was wondering if there is something I have missed other than the bolts at the back or if the shaft is just seized in place. Any suggestions would be appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules