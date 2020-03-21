|
Quarantine Special - 1994 Kawasaki ST Hull with Title or Parts Out
I have a 1994 Kawasaki Sport Tourer hull for sale or parts. I pulled the engine, ebox, pump, and stop switch for an X2 swap. The hull is in pretty good condition. Has new Hydroturf. Seat has on small tear in the cover. I have a title for this hull. I would like to get $100 or best offer for the hull. I will hold it for anyone who wants it until the quarantine is lifted. Or I would be willing to part it if anyone needs parts.
