 650SX, X2 Coffmans exhaust system
    650SX, X2 Coffmans exhaust system

    Uncut, modified, or repaired. Was in a 650sx. Rubber parts are old and worn but should run. Only missing hose clamps. It’s dirty and has scratches on the chamber. $350 shipped in the USA.
    00E0ADE3-A9E8-4F4C-B040-062A07B29FC3.jpegFB9D3CC7-2B4D-406C-8EA7-311264F2FC93.jpeg


    3CB26C32-3F48-4178-86B5-FE52AADEC576.jpeg
    Last edited by D-BAY Runner; Today at 09:47 PM.
