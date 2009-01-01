Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650SX, X2 Coffmans exhaust system #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2012 Location South Lake Tahoe, CA Age 38 Posts 128 650SX, X2 Coffmans exhaust system Uncut, modified, or repaired. Was in a 650sx. Rubber parts are old and worn but should run. Only missing hose clamps. It’s dirty and has scratches on the chamber. $350 shipped in the USA.

00E0ADE3-A9E8-4F4C-B040-062A07B29FC3.jpegFB9D3CC7-2B4D-406C-8EA7-311264F2FC93.jpeg





