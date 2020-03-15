|
R&D Scoop Grate for Blaster & Super Jet
For Sale: R&D scoop intake grate for Blaster/Super Jet, $140 shipped, con US only, email at psucharski@tds.net if interested. Pictures show it resting in 90-07 SJ hull, and you can see the clearance between the center bar and the pump tunnel, so it appears to have been made specifically to fit the smaller Blaster tunnel, which means it also fits 90-07 SJs.
