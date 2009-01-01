Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 61X Starter Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location South Carolina Posts 1 61X Starter Issues Hi, I have a 1993 VXR pro with the 701 61x engine. I have had it for the past year and gone through a cycle of my starter motors failing due to a washer inside them exploding and seizing the starter motor, which in turn blows the starter relay. In total I have gone through probably 6 starter motors and starter relays. I have also replaced the battery and bendix gears, and the starter motor wires are in good condition. Anybody have any idea what would be causing these motors to have this washer break apart, from what I could tell it looked like the washer had heated up from friction and failed. Any help on this issue would be amazing, at the moment I have no idea what to do as I have replaced everything between the battery and flywheel. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules