Truck bed coating (smooth kind--no grit added)

Epoxy floor paint

Bunk carpet

Plain rubber

Plasti-dip

That rubber paint that's popular for rims

Cork flooring

Rubber floor tile

Yoga mat

... And so on



Anyone have success with anything other than OEM pads?



I'm curious because one of the Jet Skis I just bought has the footwells on both sides & across the back coated with what looks like smooth bed liner. Looks fine... not brand new but I don't know how old it is it how much use it's seen.

