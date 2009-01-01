|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Footwell lining
Flex Seal
Truck bed coating (smooth kind--no grit added)
Epoxy floor paint
Bunk carpet
Plain rubber
Plasti-dip
That rubber paint that's popular for rims
Cork flooring
Rubber floor tile
Yoga mat
... And so on
Anyone have success with anything other than OEM pads?
I'm curious because one of the Jet Skis I just bought has the footwells on both sides & across the back coated with what looks like smooth bed liner. Looks fine... not brand new but I don't know how old it is it how much use it's seen.
My other one needs pads, so...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules