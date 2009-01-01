95D7DB03-6A89-4ACB-B7C6-8A2B3206AAF3.jpeg

A9AA169F-B986-405D-B4DE-1E6E8C6CBDDC.jpeg

095F8DE1-EDEE-464A-932F-C1D541C27EFF.jpeg

48C63B3B-C13D-4F8D-8D2F-33854AC79E9A.jpeg

$2000 // Price is firm

Can ship nationwide at buyers expense


2009 Kawasaki sxr800 hull


Comes with spare hood


Skat trak toploader intake grate
Watercraft factory composite extended rideplate
Footholds
New ODI lockons
Bilge
Primer
Mini tach
Front tubbies
New pump
SkatTrak 9/17 prop
Yamaha start stop


Motor and electronics are out. Waterbox, exhaust hoses, fuel tank, driveline are all there. The only things I pulled are the motor and ebox.


Florida titled in my name. One of the cleanest hulls I've seen, and to me is easily an 8.5-9 out of 10. Not perfect and shows signs of use but definitely a nice ride. Drop and swap ready.