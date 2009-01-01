95D7DB03-6A89-4ACB-B7C6-8A2B3206AAF3.jpeg
$2000 // Price is firm
Can ship nationwide at buyers expense
2009 Kawasaki sxr800 hull
Comes with spare hood
Skat trak toploader intake grate
Watercraft factory composite extended rideplate
Footholds
New ODI lockons
Bilge
Primer
Mini tach
Front tubbies
New pump
SkatTrak 9/17 prop
Yamaha start stop
Motor and electronics are out. Waterbox, exhaust hoses, fuel tank, driveline are all there. The only things I pulled are the motor and ebox.
Florida titled in my name. One of the cleanest hulls I've seen, and to me is easily an 8.5-9 out of 10. Not perfect and shows signs of use but definitely a nice ride. Drop and swap ready.