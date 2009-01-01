Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2009 SXR 800 Kawasaki floating roller hull Sarasota FL $2000 #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 30 Posts 684 2009 SXR 800 Kawasaki floating roller hull Sarasota FL $2000 95D7DB03-6A89-4ACB-B7C6-8A2B3206AAF3.jpeg



$2000 // Price is firm



Can ship nationwide at buyers expense





2009 Kawasaki sxr800 hull





Comes with spare hood





Skat trak toploader intake grate

Watercraft factory composite extended rideplate

Footholds

New ODI lockons

Bilge

Primer

Mini tach

Front tubbies

New pump

SkatTrak 9/17 prop

Yamaha start stop





Motor and electronics are out. Waterbox, exhaust hoses, fuel tank, driveline are all there. The only things I pulled are the motor and ebox.





Florida titled in my name. One of the cleanest hulls I've seen, and to me is easily an 8.5-9 out of 10. Not perfect and shows signs of use but definitely a nice ride. Drop and swap ready. 2009 SXR800 - FPP dry pipe, R&D advancer, footholds, Wamiltons composite rideplate

1991 X2 - 750BP, Dual SBN44, WC waterbox, Factory B / Motoine / Sato exhaust, R&D advancer

