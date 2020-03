Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SXR aftermarket rail caps #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 36 Posts 1,186 SXR aftermarket rail caps Looking for aftermarket rail caps.. my stock ones are fine, just faded. If someone had a set laying around, i would be interested. thanks Last edited by indy650sx; Today at 01:58 PM . 03 SXR

13 SuperJet

95 HX

The jet trim rail caps fit better imo.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



I second that. The Blowsion ones donít fit very well.





