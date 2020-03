Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 GP 800 losing rpm #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2002 Location Kanchanaburi, Thailand Age 57 Posts 185 99 GP 800 losing rpm Have a 99 GP800, less than 100 hours, runs great except sometimes at full throttle I will lose about 500 rpms for 10 to 20 seconds, then goes backup to 7300.

Possible power valve issues ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules