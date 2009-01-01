|
How do you carry stuff
So Im thinking how I want to carry my registration and boaters certification, drivers license,my cell phone and maybe a small tow rope. How do you guys carry this type of stuff dry and safe. I need to keep my fire extinguisher to be legal. A backpack style bag doesnt seem like an option with a life jacket on. Maybe a fanny pack style around my waist. Or a small dry bag attached some how to the hood. Need something not cumbersome to ride with on a stand up. What are some of you other stand up riders using to carry things
