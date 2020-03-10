Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2011 Superjet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Georgia Posts 7 2011 Superjet Stock 2011 superjet. Has jet dynamics intake and ride plate, blowsion chin pad, new odi grips, jettrim turf and new duckbill drain. It has good even compression, starts and runs good. I'm asking 4200 obo. Located in north Georgia. No trades.

