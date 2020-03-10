|
2011 Superjet
Stock 2011 superjet. Has jet dynamics intake and ride plate, blowsion chin pad, new odi grips, jettrim turf and new duckbill drain. It has good even compression, starts and runs good. I'm asking 4200 obo. Located in north Georgia. No trades.
