 FS- Lanyard faceplate (vertical style)
  Today, 02:24 PM
    PrickofMisery
    FS- Lanyard faceplate (vertical style)

    Upgrade your 650SX or X2 with this great condition lanyard faceplate. Includes lanyard as shown.

    $85 shipped, tracked and insured to your door.
