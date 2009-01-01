Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS- Lanyard faceplate (vertical style) #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 47 Posts 10,591 FS- Lanyard faceplate (vertical style) Upgrade your 650SX or X2 with this great condition lanyard faceplate. Includes lanyard as shown.



$85 shipped, tracked and insured to your door. Attached Images 3B06FBDF-B686-4AD4-B1C2-25AFDB40ECF6.jpeg (4.64 MB, 3 views)

5C09340C-0B3C-4FAA-8578-68949A541CBD.jpeg (3.17 MB, 3 views)

EAFB4E5D-C09C-409D-8F12-07E0E3501083.jpeg (3.25 MB, 4 views)

