Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: This is the kind of redneckeckery I have to deal with #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,179 This is the kind of redneckeckery I have to deal with

Posted for sale in Columbiana Facebook, which one of you wants to jump on this one lol, any takers ?

I mean what could possibly go wrong there ?



For only $900 it can be yours !





Attached Images 90105218_2953108444740018_3903372621995048960_o.jpg (137.5 KB, 23 views)

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,836 Re: This is the kind of redneckeckery I have to deal with Oh yeah, that's the "rebuild in a tube". It comes in different colors too!



Bad thing is, some poor fool will probably buy it. Then guys like me and you have to give the customer the bad news.



Did you check out my 951 spare parts build? It's redneckery, but with merit, lol! http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

yep Attached Images 3t7wjh.jpg (48.7 KB, 13 views)

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

