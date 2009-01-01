Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: water in hull 2003 12f #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2018 Location Virginia Posts 68 Blog Entries 1 water in hull 2003 12f Hi all,



just finished spring setup of 2003 12f. Installed battery and filled up gas and took it for test spin. no issues that i could determine. Son got on it and rode it for about 30-40 minutes taking pictures videos and chatting with his friends... when he got back in 2-3 inches of water in the hull. I test rode it after draining the water.... no obvious sources for the leak (no water coming from exhaust or cooling lines I could see)



more history..... has oil cooler up beside oil filter and has the late model intake side cooling line.... replaced hull driveshaft fittings/sels at beginning of last season so not wet there



any ideas? has anyone had a leak thru the hull at the exhaust flange going thru the hull if the flapper valve is loose /old?



plan of prognosis. mini cam to observe water fittings while running it on the dock and also to just sit it in the water and see maybe where it is coming from....



there were no water issues last year

2002 Kawasaki 900STX currently running

rebuilt motor/ semi-dry exhaust/ premix fuel/ iridium plugs / Solas 12/17 impeller - 51 MPH (GPS )

