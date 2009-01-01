Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Shipping on single gauge hood #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Illinois Age 26 Posts 93 Shipping on single gauge hood Whats a reasonable price for shipping a single gauge hood. I'm in IL so no more than half way across the nation. I got quoted for $58 and I thought that was totally insane. I paid 50 for the hood already. I told the seller to show me a receipt. Its a seafoam green spi hood. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,174 Re: Shipping on single gauge hood That's about right , I just shipped an exhaust off of a 550 jet ski engine yesterday shipping was $57 and that was going the cheap route, hell they want $3.18 to ship a damn 1oz shipping lure ! Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 08:02 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 47 Posts 10,588 Re: Shipping on single gauge hood Likely a sign of the times as well as size of the box.



Without much effort you can get a shipping quote online that is accurate providing you have dimensions and weight of the box along with the ship to and from address. FedEx Ground would be my recommendation. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 38 Posts 4,070 Re: Shipping on single gauge hood Cost me 100+ to ship a speedster hood from fl to mn. Package it yourself and pay online to save money. Fedex is by far the cheapest for larger/heavy items. Usps for stuff that is super light or fits into regional rate boxes How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





Cost me 100+ to ship a speedster hood from fl to mn. Package it yourself and pay online to save money. Fedex is by far the cheapest for larger/heavy items. Usps for stuff that is super light or fits into regional rate boxes

Regrettably this one horse town does not have a way to ship Fed EX

