 Shipping on single gauge hood
  Today, 07:08 PM
    Hishman
    Hishman is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Illinois
    Age
    26
    Posts
    93

    Shipping on single gauge hood

    Whats a reasonable price for shipping a single gauge hood. I'm in IL so no more than half way across the nation. I got quoted for $58 and I thought that was totally insane. I paid 50 for the hood already. I told the seller to show me a receipt. Its a seafoam green spi hood.
  Today, 08:01 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,174

    Re: Shipping on single gauge hood

    That's about right , I just shipped an exhaust off of a 550 jet ski engine yesterday shipping was $57 and that was going the cheap route, hell they want $3.18 to ship a damn 1oz shipping lure !
  Today, 08:02 PM
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    47
    Posts
    10,588

    Re: Shipping on single gauge hood

    Likely a sign of the times as well as size of the box.

    Without much effort you can get a shipping quote online that is accurate providing you have dimensions and weight of the box along with the ship to and from address. FedEx Ground would be my recommendation.
  Today, 08:46 PM
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    38
    Posts
    4,070

    Re: Shipping on single gauge hood

    Cost me 100+ to ship a speedster hood from fl to mn. Package it yourself and pay online to save money. Fedex is by far the cheapest for larger/heavy items. Usps for stuff that is super light or fits into regional rate boxes
  Today, 08:50 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,174

    Re: Shipping on single gauge hood

    Regrettably this one horse town does not have a way to ship Fed EX
