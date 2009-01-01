|
Shipping on single gauge hood
Whats a reasonable price for shipping a single gauge hood. I'm in IL so no more than half way across the nation. I got quoted for $58 and I thought that was totally insane. I paid 50 for the hood already. I told the seller to show me a receipt. Its a seafoam green spi hood.
Re: Shipping on single gauge hood
That's about right , I just shipped an exhaust off of a 550 jet ski engine yesterday shipping was $57 and that was going the cheap route, hell they want $3.18 to ship a damn 1oz shipping lure !
Re: Shipping on single gauge hood
Likely a sign of the times as well as size of the box.
Without much effort you can get a shipping quote online that is accurate providing you have dimensions and weight of the box along with the ship to and from address. FedEx Ground would be my recommendation.
Re: Shipping on single gauge hood
Cost me 100+ to ship a speedster hood from fl to mn. Package it yourself and pay online to save money. Fedex is by far the cheapest for larger/heavy items. Usps for stuff that is super light or fits into regional rate boxes
Re: Shipping on single gauge hood
Regrettably this one horse town does not have a way to ship Fed EX
