Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1100zxi stock parts jac fl #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2004 Location jacksonville/ tampa Age 34 Posts 368 1100zxi stock parts jac fl Throttle cable- $10

Finger throttle- $25

Choke- $10

Handlebar pad with foam- $20

Start/ stop trim switch- $30

On/off switch w keys- $20



