 1100zxi stock parts jac fl
  Today, 06:47 PM
    1100offshore
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    jacksonville/ tampa
    Age
    34
    Posts
    368

    1100zxi stock parts jac fl

    Throttle cable- $10
    Finger throttle- $25
    Choke- $10
    Handlebar pad with foam- $20
    Start/ stop trim switch- $30
    On/off switch w keys- $20

    Prices dont include shipping.
  Today, 08:35 PM
    Austin1goss
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Bristolville oh
    Age
    27
    Posts
    227

    Re: 1100zxi stock parts jac fl

    Price for finger throttle shipped to 44402. Also did you have a picture of it?
  Today, 09:54 PM
    jetski2004
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    napa ca
    Age
    61
    Posts
    211

    Re: 1100zxi stock parts jac fl

    Sent P M to you on Ignition switch and keys.
