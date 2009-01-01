 Start/Stop button and kill switch restore or replace? 95' 750 sxi
  Today, 03:02 PM
    Drewber
    Drewber is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2020
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    2

    Start/Stop button and kill switch restore or replace? 95' 750 sxi

    Hey this is my first post of most likely many down the line.
    I bought a 95 750 sxi a few months ago for a song and a dance, from a guy who took it apart than lost interest in it.
    I've spent the last month of so piecing her back together and looking on these forums was a great resource and help.
    This morning finally finished up the last few things thanks to this quarantine/ being a public school teacher and not working.

    So this morning everything is hooked up correctly, I hit the the green button to my surprise she kicked right over on the first touch. Great! wrong.. I go to hit the red button to stop her, nothing, pull the kill switch cord, you guessed it nothing.

    Now I'm in the market for a new start/stop and kill switch or restore the ones I have.

    Ive read into Jetski Solutions repairing the start/stop switches, however that leave the kill switch sol.

    I've also seem these on Ebay: https://www.ebay.com/itm/KAWASAKI-44...L92ESviG5iG3Jw
    they seem to be a from Kawasaki. Im wondering is the kill switch built into the face there. if so what would happen with the current kill switch?

    Or do any of y'all have other start/stop's that you like or kill switches?

    Thanks!
    -Drew
  Today, 03:09 PM
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    29,965

    Re: Start/Stop button and kill switch restore or replace? 95' 750 sxi

    Try taking the switch apart and cleaning the contacts before you spend the money and time on a new one.
  Today, 03:12 PM
    Drewber
    Drewber is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2020
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    2

    Re: Start/Stop button and kill switch restore or replace? 95' 750 sxi

    Thats already on my docket for tomorrow project, just reviewing the schematics. Im a little more worried about the kill switch though to be honest.
