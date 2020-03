Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Rideplate for the Kawasaki SC #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Posts 10 Rideplate for the Kawasaki SC Hey guys!



Just wanted to spread the word that we have designed a new ride plate for the Kawasaki SC "Super Chicken".

To go along with it's release, we also made a cool limited edition Super Fink t shirt for Super Chicken fans.



Let us know if you have any questions.



More info: https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...saki/sc-jl650/



Attachment 557301 We're the PWC handling specialists!





Check out our line of performance handling products here.



Learn more about our cutting edge Pro Force stand up here.





#2 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Los Angeles Age 39 Posts 949 Re: Rideplate for the Kawasaki SC Awesome!









1995 Kawasaki SC

PJS Viper 9000 800cc

PJS Exhaust Manifold

Coffmans Full Exhaust

Custom Jetinetics Flywheel/drilled ring gear

12 Vein SS Magnum Pump Set Back

10/18 Skat Track Swirl Impeller

PJS Rip Turn

DG Intake Grate













1994 Kawasaki XIR

Group K Head Mod

PJS Exhaust

Skat 9/17 Big Hub Swirl

UMI Bars PJS Viper 9000 800ccPJS Exhaust ManifoldCoffmans Full ExhaustCustom Jetinetics Flywheel/drilled ring gear12 Vein SS Magnum Pump Set Back10/18 Skat Track Swirl ImpellerPJS Rip TurnDG Intake GrateGroup K Head ModPJS ExhaustSkat 9/17 Big Hub SwirlUMI Bars #3 Resident Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 43 Posts 811 Re: Rideplate for the Kawasaki SC Ordered all 3 SC products. You guys are awesome, thanks for your dedication to our sport! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Pb300 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules