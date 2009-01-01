 Rideplate for Kawasaki SC
  Today, 12:23 PM
    Rideplate for Kawasaki SC

    Hey guys!

    Just wanted to spread the word that we have designed a new ride plate for the Kawasaki SC "Super Chicken".
    To go along with it's release, we also made a cool limited edition Super Fink t shirt for Super Chicken fans.

    Let us know if you have any questions.

    More info: https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...saki/sc-jl650/

    SC-shirt6.jpg
    We're the PWC handling specialists!


    Check out our line of performance handling products here.

    Learn more about our cutting edge Pro Force stand up here.


