Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rideplate for Kawasaki SC #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Posts 10 Rideplate for Kawasaki SC Hey guys!



Just wanted to spread the word that we have designed a new ride plate for the Kawasaki SC "Super Chicken".

To go along with it's release, we also made a cool limited edition Super Fink t shirt for Super Chicken fans.



Let us know if you have any questions.



More info: https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...saki/sc-jl650/



SC-shirt6.jpg Attached Images SC-shirt.jpg (3.37 MB, 4 views)

SC-shirt.jpg (3.37 MB, 4 views) SC-shirt3.jpg (731.4 KB, 2 views) We're the PWC handling specialists!





Check out our line of performance handling products here.



Learn more about our cutting edge Pro Force stand up here.





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules