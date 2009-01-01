|
PWCENGINE in NY are thieves
Sold them three engines for cores LAST YEAR (2019). As of 3-18-20, I don't have a check. Last I spoke with Mike(Michael Marro), he said they were waiting on funds to get deposited. This was 3 weeks ago, and at that time, they had received the engines I sent months before.
I have tried calling from 2 different numbers, left a message with a callback number, and never heard back.
I had my father call him from Pa(I am from Fl, and both numbers I called from have a Fl area code), he answered immediately. Tried calling him again from my phone. Nothing. Giving him to the end of the week and proceeding with a lawsuit.
Oh, he is paying quoting double the rates of other core buyers, but I've twice sent him engines, and both time he'll claim what you sent was a carbed engine instead of a DI, or a 587 instead of a 657, and surprise, they don't need the engine you sent, so they can only pay xxxx amount, or they don't need the one you sent.
Stay the hell away.
https://pwcengine.com/
