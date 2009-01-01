Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PWCENGINE in NY are thieves #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 38 Posts 4,069 PWCENGINE in NY are thieves Sold them three engines for cores LAST YEAR (2019). As of 3-18-20, I don't have a check. Last I spoke with Mike(Michael Marro), he said they were waiting on funds to get deposited. This was 3 weeks ago, and at that time, they had received the engines I sent months before.



I have tried calling from 2 different numbers, left a message with a callback number, and never heard back.



I had my father call him from Pa(I am from Fl, and both numbers I called from have a Fl area code), he answered immediately. Tried calling him again from my phone. Nothing. Giving him to the end of the week and proceeding with a lawsuit.



Oh, he is paying quoting double the rates of other core buyers, but I've twice sent him engines, and both time he'll claim what you sent was a carbed engine instead of a DI, or a 587 instead of a 657, and surprise, they don't need the engine you sent, so they can only pay xxxx amount, or they don't need the one you sent.



Stay the hell away.



https://pwcengine.com/ How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

