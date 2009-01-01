I'm selling 2 sets of Nose & Handle Pole Covers that I have made over the winter. These are OEM Replica's, just lighter and in my opinion, better looking!! I wanted to make my own, and then decided to make a couple to sell. I'm not a professional at this but these turned out quite well. Prices listed below, I would like to sell these fairly quickly, so if you think the prices are out of line, PM me an offer

So each "Set" comes with 1 nose cover and 1 handle pole bottom cover, No additional screws needed to keep it down, I made a "bracket" that fits underneath the stock plate to keep it held down. Everything has been clear coated with a 2 part automotive clear, so it should stand up very well. All the covers are vacuum infused with epoxy resin, and all parts have 3 layers of CF with the second layer running at a 45 degree from the top and bottom layer, which helps add rigidity to the parts the nose covers have a few extra partial layers where the bracket is attached and extra to build up by the mounting holes. A couple of washers will be needed to get the screw to tighten against the covers because they are much thinner. The ones on the handle pole cover can be put between the pole and the cover so you don't see them.

1 set is a Carbon Fiber and Blue Kevlar and the other set is just Carbon Fiber

Selling the Carbon Fiber and Blue Kevlar set for $ 300, Shipped

Selling the Carbon Fiber set for $275, Shipped

If you have any questions, please let me know,

First 3 pictures are the Carbon and Blue Kevlar, last 3 are just the Carbon Fiber
