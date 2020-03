Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: How to remove black dots off handlebar cover? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2004 Location Portland/Mt Hood Oregon Posts 234 How to remove black dots off handlebar cover? Is there a cleaning product that will take the black staining off this rubber material?



Have tried a mildew mold remover that works well on seats. (it seemed to cut the top superficial layer)



Simple green didn’t effect it.



Tried alcohol



A small amount of acetone



What removes staining the best?



Is this a mildew that is deeply penetrating the material?



Would soaking the cover help?



Anything that will remove it well?



Good fvcking luck. Id try simple green and a pressure washer. Doubt it'll work tho.







