|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
South Bend Metal Lathe for standup ski
Ive got a freshly restored and painted 9 south bend metal lathe with a milling attachment, several chucks, steady rest, follow rest, tons of collets and tooling and more. Is mounted to a custom made 400lb 3x5 steel table. Looking to trade for an 800sxr or possibly a superjet.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules