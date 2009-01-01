Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: South Bend Metal Lathe for standup ski #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2004 Location jacksonville/ tampa Age 34 Posts 359 South Bend Metal Lathe for standup ski Ive got a freshly restored and painted 9 south bend metal lathe with a milling attachment, several chucks, steady rest, follow rest, tons of collets and tooling and more. Is mounted to a custom made 400lb 3x5 steel table. Looking to trade for an 800sxr or possibly a superjet. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules