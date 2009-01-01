|
STX fuel Pressure Regulator, where to find
So from what I understand the inline fuel pressure regulator cannot be replaced without replacing the entire fuel sending unit assembly. Does anyone have a solution for adding an external regulator? I just need to replace the regulator as I have no pressure at all, new fuel pump and fuel pump relay. Trying not to spend a lot on an adjustable regulator, but if that is the only option so be it.
