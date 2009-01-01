Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 800sxr or 750sxi pro #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2004 Location jacksonville/ tampa Age 34 Posts 359 800sxr or 750sxi pro I am trying to make a decision between a stock sxi pro and an 800sxr. Lake riding and buoy chasing almost exclusively. I have never ridden an 800sxr but have had a mostly stock 750 sx and a moderately modded one. Never liked how they slid out but i know the sxi pro hull is different. When left stock what is the fuel burn like between the 2 and compared to the single carb SX? The sxr is $1,500 more than the pro Im considering. Is it worth it?



Dont need anyone telling me to get a SJ either. U SJ fan boys wanting $3,000 for a beater SN makes me never wanna board that train. #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2012 Location North Carolina Age 46 Posts 606 Re: 800sxr or 750sxi pro Cant comment on single carb sx fuel burn but between sxi pro and sxr virtually same motors the pro uses less fuel Im guessing because the hull has less drag. This is from my wife and I riding rivers side by side and checking tanks at the end of the ride. Both have scoop grates and extended ride plates for comparison as well.

If you dont like the slide out the pro slides out much easier than the sxr so youd probably like the sxr better. When I ride the sxr for awhile and go the the pro, I feel like i forgot how to ride; the sxr is that much more stable in comparison. That being said, I prefer the pro for lakes because its a more fun ride than the sxr.

I dont know if this helps, others on here will have useful advice on the subject too.

Sxi Pro, SXr, rn superjet (pre 08) all are fun to me and can be used interchangeably (imo) depending on rider ability. Ive heard the 08+ sj are amazing; I havent had the chance to ride one yet...





